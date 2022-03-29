ERS Medical completes letting at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park

The company specialises in the provision of non-emergency ambulance transport and other medical courier services having over 20 sites across the country.
Shires House, on Hussey Road, is a detached building which extends to about 7,482 sq ft and benefits from on-site parking and loading facilities.
The property includes a large warehouse with mezzanine storage, ground and first floor office accommodation, and staff facilities.
Toby Shaw handled the letting for the Shrewsbury office of Towler Shaw Roberts.
He said: “Shires House is a substantial property which provides extensive accommodation with excellent yard facilities.
“It is very well located within a principle commercial area of Shrewsbury, with good access to the main A49 and A5 roads.
“It was recognised by ERS Medical as being appropriate for their requirements serving the Shropshire and Telford areas and the company will be another excellent addition to the Battlefield Enterprise Park.”