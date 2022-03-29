ERS Medical completes letting at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park

Shires House at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park

The company specialises in the provision of non-emergency ambulance transport and other medical courier services having over 20 sites across the country.

Shires House, on Hussey Road, is a detached building which extends to about 7,482 sq ft and benefits from on-site parking and loading facilities.

The property includes a large warehouse with mezzanine storage, ground and first floor office accommodation, and staff facilities.

Toby Shaw handled the letting for the Shrewsbury office of Towler Shaw Roberts.

He said: “Shires House is a substantial property which provides extensive accommodation with excellent yard facilities.

“It is very well located within a principle commercial area of Shrewsbury, with good access to the main A49 and A5 roads.