New operator starts flights on popular route from Birmingham Airport

Emerald Airlines, the operator of Aer Lingus Regional, started its services to George Best Belfast City Airport with its inaugural flight on Thursday. There will be three flights each day.

Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager at the Northen Ireland airport, which is just a five-minute drive from the city centre, said: “Birmingham has always been an incredibly popular route from Belfast City so it seems fitting to launch our partnership with Emerald Airlines with flights to Birmingham and we’re certain the service will be used by both business and leisure passengers.

“This is a long-term partnership, and we very much look forward to further developing the network and providing additional frequency in the coming months.”

Tom Screen, Aviation Director of Birmingham Airport said: “It was great to see the arriving aircraft from Belfast City land at Birmingham Airport. This Emerald Airlines service, operating exclusively for Aer Lingus Regional, is a welcome addition and adds additional capacity to a popular route direct from Birmingham.”