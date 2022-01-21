Free mentoring sessions available for businesses across Shropshire

Mentoring sessions offered to help town centre businesses

Traders and local businesses in Shrewsbury's town centre have been invited to attend the sessions which can be organised via Zoom or face-to-face.

It comes as a continuation of the training programme introduced and run by Shrewsbury BID last year, which saw many businesses sign up.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: "The training programme we introduced last year has proved extremely popular and has already benefited a number of businesses in the town.

"We are inviting traders to sign up now and tap into the expert advice available to them on retail mentoring. It’s a great opportunity to take advantage of the support we are offering as a way of helping businesses develop and grow.

"The mentoring sessions are for independent retailers and designed to make a difference, helping achieve results quickly. They are totally confidential and the sessions can be booked to fit in around those taking part.

"They provide the chance to learn more about and understand areas including the direction and goals a business wishes to take and how they can be achieved through training, motivation, advice, success, coaching and support.

"An initial session can take place in the business premises or on Zoom if that is preferable and will focus on marketing, visual merchandising, sales and service, shop front and signage, staffing and business strategy.

"Coaching sessions are followed up with an action plan and summary of findings and a further session will review progress and ensure continued improvements.

"There are a limited number of mentoring sessions available and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis to BID members initially, then opening up to non-members if any spaces remain."

The mentoring is co-funded by the Invest in Shropshire Economic Recovery Programme and is free for those who wish to take part.

Ed Potter, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said: "This scheme is yet another example of the good work happening in the county thanks to our economic recovery fund.

"Businesses and communities across Shropshire are really benefitting from projects such as this as we look at ensuring our economy not only recovers from the pandemic, but thrives."

Belinda Griffiths from Wyle Blue World, who has taken up the offer of fully funded retail mentoring, said: "We had our first session with Fran and it was excellent.

"Lots of great ideas that were really useful, with lots of suggestions to work on, and we are looking forward to the follow up in January."

Alongside the mentoring, Shrewsbury BID is offering fully funded First Aid Training and online sessions focussing on social media marketing and retail skills.

The next online event will focus on retail skills and will take place on January 25.

The session will be hosted by retail consultant Frances Riseley and will include different types of loyalty programmes, do’s and don’ts on customer loyalty and how and when to use loyalty schemes.