Bespoke Newport store takes a bow

Newport’s mayor Lyn Fowler at the newly-opened shop in Salters Court

With many independent shops, Newport prides itself on having a busy shopping scene and a variety of traders.

Libby Mee, director at Parker & Penelope – a luxury driving service – has launched a new shop in Salters Court.

The boutique store, called Parkers, will sell Great British vintage gifts, clothing and artisan products, and will eventually have a bespoke tailoring service.

Libby, who lives in Newport, said the store is currently open as a pop-up over the Christmas and New Year period and it will be relaunched in the coming months.

"My main business is Parker & Penelope, we are chauffeurs and we provide drivers for weddings, events, all sorts," she explained.

A new shop has opened up inside of Salters Court in Newport called, Parker's. In Picture: Newport Mayor Lyn Fowler

"I decided I had so many contracts with traders, that I wanted to open a retail store. I am from Shropshire and my kids go to school in Newport, I've lived here for five years and so when this shop came up I thought I would go for it.

"I have started it off as a Christmas pop-up shop and then I am getting everything together for a relaunch in the new year. Eventually, we will provide bespoke tailoring services., sopeople will book an appointment to come and have their beautiful suits made. Clements and Church will be coming for a couple appointments a week from Birmingham."

Newport mayor Councillor Lyn Fowler was delighted to open the latest new shop to Newport High Street last week.

She said: "Situated at Salters Court, Parkers aims to provide for those who like to browse through items from the past as well as individualistic new products for those with an eye for the unusual.

"New businesses being attracted on to our High Street is necessary to keep the it alive. We are lucky to have a thriving High Street and that's the way we want it to stay.