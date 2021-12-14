Office accommodation secured for expanding businesses

St Giles Business Park

Dolanog House in Welshpool was purchased earlier this year and is now being marketed to businesses seeking to expand or relocate in the area.

It comes as another key office development, St Giles Business Park in Newtown, Powys, has a range of commercial spaces available for rent.

Kathryn Evans, a local chartered surveyor with Bulleys Chartered Surveyors, said the availability of good quality office accommodation in mid Wales had been a stumbling block for many businesses.

The majority of the ground floor of Dolanog House is already let, being part of the three floor building in Severn Road. Accommodation of between 507 sq ft and 11,078 sq ft is available in addition to a large car park and disabled lift facilities.

“Office space has been an issue for many businesses in the region and we’re pleased that our client has invested significantly in acquiring Dolanog House in Welshpool. The location makes it ideal for local, regional and national businesses seeking a central location with good connections throughout Wales, the West Midlands and the North West of England,” said Kathryn.

“St Giles Business Park in Newtown is another key commercial location and with Newtown being Powys’ largest town, demand for office space is always high. The availability of business units and space opens up more opportunities for businesses to have a central base with excellent rail and road links.

“We are in receipt of enquiries for both premises in Newtown and Welshpool which is a great sign for the local area and those who may be struggling to find suitable commercial office premises elsewhere.