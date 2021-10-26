Greggs to open new Shrewsbury store

The former Waitrose store at the top of Pride Hill, Shrewsbury

The bakery chain is moving into 27 Pride Hill, which was previously occupied by supermarket retailer Waitrose.

"We will be relocating our existing shop at Pride Hill in Shrewsbury to a new unit later in the year and we will share more information when it becomes available," Greggs said in a statement.

Halls Commercial worked on behalf of a private client to secure the new tenant for the large premises.

James Evans, head of commercial at Halls, said: “The letting of 27 Pride Hill has filled a huge hole on the main retail high street of Shrewsbury.