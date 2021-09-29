Village shop near Ludlow wins prestigious award

Volunteers, staff and committee members outside St Leonard’s Church, Yarpole celebrating their win

Yarpole Community Shop was chosen as best village shop and post office for the Midlands Region in the national Countryside Alliance Awards 2021.

The award, dubbed the 'rural oscars', recognises and celebrates the outstanding businesses and unsung heroes that go the extra mile to keep rural communities and economies ticking.

This has been the most successful year to date, with 18,000 nominations.

The judges thought that "Yarpole Community Shop and Post Office is a wonderful community enterprise. It is friendly, efficient and a great asset to the village community and beyond.

"Much more than a convenience store, it is the hub of the community, selling essential goods and little luxuries and freely giving friendship, companionship and cheer to everyone."

Yarpole Community Shop was previously crowned national winner of the Countryside Alliance Best Village Shop and Post Office in 2010.

It is the only community enterprise to have been selected more than once for this prestigious award.

The shop and adjoining gallery café have a unique and beautiful setting within St Leonard’s Church in Yarpole, close to the South Shropshire/Herefordshire border near Ludlow.

Many of the products stocked are locally sourced, including fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and meat products, ciders and beers, handmade craft items and plants. The shop benefits from volunteer support and contributes surplus funds to community projects.