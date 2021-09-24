New video selling Oswestry to the nation

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/07/2020 - Oswestry BID have recently created a new video to promote their town and it has been widely successful. Feature on independent shops in the area. In Picture: Bailey Street.

Oswestry Borderland Tourism was successful in applying for a Wider Economic Recovery Fund grant from the council.

The not-for-profit company decided to use the money in a bid to attract tourists from far and wise to visit the market town.

Lee Lucks, chairman of the group, said it had produced a video being shared nationwide selling the town to potential visitors, offered free membership of the group and launched an ambassadors scheme.

She said: "Our mission statement is to grow footfall and spending locally, benefitting the local tourism and hospitality sectors and other community stakeholders, by raising awareness of Oswestry and the Borderlands as the ideal destination.

“Our project is to help businesses who have an interest in the visitor economy to grow again after the pandemic.

“Thanks to the grant from Shropshire Council we have been able to offer six months free membership to new and existing members.

The new video of Oswestry and The Borderlands showcases the area as a staycation destination. This is now being promoted nationwide.

“The grant has enabled us to also commission more video and still imagery which will be available to all our member businesses, press and groups such as Oswestry BID and Visit Shropshire to help promote our area.

“It has also funded the creation of the first Oswestry Borderland Tourism Ambassador scheme. The aim is to encourage member businesses, their staff and other people interested in Oswestry’s heritage and history to sign up and become an Oswestry Borderland Ambassador.

“It is an online modular scheme which is fun and free and will, we hope, improve customer satisfaction for visitors to Oswestry.”

Lee said the free membership will be offered up to August 31 next year.