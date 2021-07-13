UK Dairy Day returning to Telford in September

Telford International Centre will once again be transformed to host UK Dairy Day on September 15 this year

UK Dairy Day, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, will go ahead in Telford in September with additional Covid safety measures in place following the latest Government announcement.

The UK Dairy Day team said it is doing everything it can to stage the event at Telford International Centre responsibly with additional measures in place to ensure visitors, staff and exhibitors feel safe at the event.

There will be changes to layouts and expertise in crowd management to avoid build-up in popular areas, additional ventilation systems for internal exhibition areas, enhanced cleaning regime and waste disposal, and hand sanitiser will be available across the site.

Behind the scenes, the UK Dairy Day event team has been working on all elements of the event and wish to thank everyone for their continued support, feedback and cooperation as it implements changes to ensure the event can return safely.

Trade stand bookings are now being finalised before publishing the full exhibitor listing and trade stand plan.

Practical demonstrations and seminars will return to the event providing an opportunity to hear from the experts. The event will feature a range of speakers who will cover key topics related to farming without subsidies, climate change, market conditions and breeding the right dairy cow.

Dairy cattle will return to the event which will host the National Shows for Ayrshire, Brown Swiss and Holstein breeds, along with classes for Dairy Shorthorn, Guernsey and Jersey. The stall booking deadline for cattle exhibitors is August 6 and the cattle entry deadline is September 3.

UK Dairy Day event director, Sue Cope, said: “We have been overwhelmed with positive support and reaction from the industry to make the event happen.

"The team has already planned and implemented additional measures to safeguard and reassure our exhibitors and visitors. It is unmistakably clear the vaccines are working and the sheer scale of the vaccine rollout has supported the freedom to enable the event to happen.