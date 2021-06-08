Tanki, an environmentally-friendly, plastic free, non-blocking toilet paper which is designed to remove one of the leading causes of blockage was judged from a pool of over 11,000 start-ups created during the pandemic.

The firm can add this latest recognition to it’s current haul including the Innovation Award from Maritime UK as well as being a National Finalist with the Rural Business Awards – despite only making the first batch in October.

Tanki twin ply is manufactured with an innovative water lamination technique to eliminate the need for glues, which the UK flushes down the drain at a rate of 22,000 tonnes per year.

Co-founder Mark Collins said: “Originally we wanted to create a toilet paper for use onboard five-star cruise ships where a balance between preventing blockages and providing a high-quality product for passengers needed to be maintained. To our surprise we now have customers all over the country using our product in their yachts, caravans, macerating toilets and all 'wonky bogs' in between."