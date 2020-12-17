Floor firm targets further growth after strong year

Example of a Resin floor

Resin Floors Telford, based at Tweedale Court Industrial Estate, has taken on more staff and invested in new equipment as it looks to target the local market.

Turnover in 2019/20 increased 100 per cent and the firm said the 2020/21 results are looking on par.

The company was set up in 2016 by current directors Alan Duncan, aged 69, and Tomas Cook, aged 35, who both live in Telford.

"The first two years were modest with a small amount of growth and the inclusion of employing two young lads to train to be Resin Floor layers," the firm said.

"In 2019 a switch was made to a new manufacturing partner based in Holland with over 40 years experience in the industry.

"Boasting the 'greenest factory in Europe' their products are regularly tested both internally and externally for compliance with statutory requirements, quality standards, material properties and numerous other issues.

"In order to utilise this correctly, investment was made in floor preparation equipment from Scanmaskin in Sweden who supply state-of-the-art diamond grinding equipment which is crucial in floor preparation. Recently we have purchased our largest remote control grinding machine. The introduction of this equipment ensures Resin Floors Telford can complete all works in house without the requirement for outside labour."

The firm said when Covid-19 in March it stopped working with several orders put on hold including projects for both Kier and Honda.

"Using our network of contacts we were able to redirect and focus our efforts into other sectors during the pandemic, by early April we had teams back on site within the food industry whilst adhering to government restrictions," it said. "A large majority of work is national which resulted in the teams commuting to and from projects daily; putting extra pressure on the work force – they were brilliant and we were able complete all works on time.

"These crucial decisions at the start of 2020 provided the platform which later saw us acquire the adjoining unit and employ two further floor layers, taking the total number to six with extra vehicles purchased to cope with the increased workload."

The firm said it extensively works within the Telford area and nationally, but is looking to increase its "market presence" locally.