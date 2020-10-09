Marston's and Carlsberg brewing merger to be completed after approval

The Marston's headquarters in Wolverhampton

The Competition and Markets Authority has been investigating whether the deal, announced earlier this year, could reduce competition in the UK.

The deal is now set to be completed at the end of this month.

The Campaign for Real Ale had called for an investigation of the merger, saying it would reduce the choice of beers available to pubgoers.

The two companies want to create the Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company, which would have its headquarters in Wolverhampton, with Marston's brewing business valued at £580m and Carlsberg's UK brewing division at £200m.

Marston's, which has pubs right across the region, said it will own a 40 per cent stake in the joint venture and will use the plans to focus on its pub and accommodation business.

A statement by Marstons said: "We are pleased to report that the Competition and Markets Authority have cleared the proposed joint venture, and the antitrust condition to completion has now been satisfied.