Darwin Group delivers multi-use block for London school

The £875,000 building at Reddiford School in north-west London, scaling 321 sq m, provides enhanced teaching and learning facilities that will benefit present and future pupils.

It houses a multifunctioning classroom, music practise room and school hall which will also be used as a gymnasium and provide space for school functions, lunch facilities and assemblies.

The independent preparatory school first opened in 1913 as converted semi-detached houses. As the building grew over time, it now closely neighbours boundaries on either side, which restrict space for traditional construction methods.

The development of the new block was completed in 12 months.

Both the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and associated strict hygiene and social distancing measures saw Darwin Group strengthen its site working practices..

Charles Pierce, managing director at Darwin Group, said: “We deliver exceptional looking, affordable buildings and the innovative solution we have provided here for Reddiford School is no different. As specialists in education, we commit to maximum functionality for the benefit of both staff and students.

“I want to thank our construction team who ensured that the delivery and installation of this project was completed smoothly and with minimal disruption during both term-time and a global pandemic. As a proud British company, we’re pleased to have been able to support Reddiford School throughout a challenging period.”

Linda Shepherd, bursar at Reddiford School, added: “We wanted a full turnkey service from a company that we felt could manage the whole process for us. We identified Darwin Group as its values and ethos most matched the needs of our school and they came recommended as a gold starred construction company by the Independent Schools Association.

“The project cost and competitiveness of their quote was a deciding factor, redefining what is achievable within tight budgets. Darwin Group’s project and design teams guided us through the whole planning process with sheer professionalism and illustrated first-class liaison within a live school environment so as not to affect the children and their learning.

“We were very grateful for the tireless work both the site and construction managers put in to deliver this project for us – the completed building is stunning and has been finished to an exceptionally high standard.”