Electrical contractors helps Shrewsbury’s homeless charity

The Shrewsbury Ark provides support and day centre facilities to homeless and vulnerable people in the Shropshire community. It supports people in need in various ways, including counselling and mental health support, food, washing facilities, care packages, onsite doctors, outreach activities and more.

Servicing Shropshire and Mid-Wales, Nexus Electrics decided to offer its services free of charge to the charity as part of its GivingBack Scheme.

With some users of The Ark’s services now moving into accommodation of their own, Nexus Electrics was on hand to carry out all the electrical works. Nexus ensured all faulty components were replaced, new appliances were installed, and fixtures were rearranged for maximum safety and efficiency.

Ian Hodgkiss, director of Nexus Electrics, said: “The safety and welfare of the people of Shropshire is why we do what we do. We are so proud to help our community however we can, and we are glad that includes ensuring people’s homes and businesses are safe, protected and compliant.”

Wendy Faulkner, Ark manager, added: “The team at Nexus have been absolutely fantastic, stepping in at short notice not only to complete work in the Ark but also for some of our friends who have moved into their own homes, thank you for your continued support, it is very much appreciated.”