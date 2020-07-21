Advice on making working from home permanent

PC Net, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, works with businesses in and around the town with IT assistance, helping to provide solutions for protecting computer systems and safeguarding companies from attack.

Managing director, Katy Jones, said: “Working from home has become the new normal for many of us over recent months and is likely to be something which will remain for the foreseeable future.

“It has proven to be an excellent workable solution in the most trying of circumstances, meaning employers and employees are now more receptive to the policy continuing.

“But there are several points to consider with plans to continue working from home and it’s important for businesses to be clear with employees about what’s required while ensuring security is maintained at the highest possible level.

“If employees are going to work from home they will need the equipment to allow them to carry out their job efficiently and productively. This includes a phone, suitable PC with any peripherals such as webcams or speakers; or a laptop, for online meetings and a broadband connection which is fit for purpose.

“Using equipment provided by the business is essential as it can then be set up to the company IT standards with anti-virus and any security measures in place.

“Employers also need to ensure laptops and computers are compatible with remote working and company protocols. Setting up a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, offers a secure connection back to the office network and is ideal for working remotely or at home.”

Security is essential to safeguarding the integrity of a business and over the past few months business owners and managers have been ensuring security measures are robust enough to deal with anything thrown at it – with data and other sensitive information more at risk with employees working away from your office environment.

“It’s vital to work alongside your IT team so employees can work from a remote location without risking a security breach,” added Katy.

“I would advise implementing a working-from-home policy so employees know what’s expected of them along with the dangers and implications of not following clearly defined procedures.

"It’s also a good idea to keep track of how work is progressing in order to keep on top of deadlines being met and orders or other services being delivered on time and to required specifications.”