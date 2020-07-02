Morrisons' cafes to reopen across Shropshire

More than 11,000 perspex screens have been put in place throughout 320 cafes across England in preparation for the opening on Saturday.

Prices on meals such as fish & chips and the Big Breakfast will be reduced to encourage customers to visit, along with new items.

For the first time there will be a takeaway bacon or sausage sandwich & hot drink deal for £1.95 and all tea sold in the Morrisons cafe will be Yorkshire Tea.

Ali Lyons Head of Cafe at Morrisons, said: “We intend to play our full part in feeding the nation and so our cafes will be safe and better value-for-money at this challenging time for customers. We look forward to serving them again from this Saturday.”

Hosts will take customers to tables that will either be protected by screens or distant from other customers.

Hand sanitiser will be available for customers at all times and signage has been introduced to help people navigate their way round while sticking to the one-metre-plus rule.