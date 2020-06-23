Business park welcomes new companies

MOOand Boom, run by Maddie Ashbrook, and Dachshing Doggies, run by Chloe Anderson, are opening at Park View Business Centre near Whitchurch.

MOOand Boom will sell new and vintage designer clothes as well as buying quality used clothing. The business can revive garments that have become outdated.

Dachshing Doggies dog grooming services will be welcoming clients to the new parlour from the beginning of July.

Situated on the main road between Nantwich and Whitchurch, the growing business centre is looking to help all new tenants get back and running to full speed with the long-awaited return to business.

Peter Beckett, managing director of PVBC, said: “It is fantastic to see two young people starting their first companies. We will be providing them with as much support as possible. This, together with our new co-sharing office facilities, give the next generation more flexible options of using our superb broadband and high quality spaces.”

For more information on availability of units at PVBC call 01948 661600 or 07921 788341.