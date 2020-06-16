Hitherbest cautiously optimistic for future as orders rise

The Telford-based firm, which saw a record number of enquiries in 2019, said growing interest in the company, together with a plan to launch a consumer-facing subsidiary company, has generated real momentum within the company.

The sheet metal fabricator, which employs 39 people and will be marking its 35-year anniversary on Friday, serves businesses across the UK and manufactured over 225,000 items from steel and aluminium last year alone.

After a decline in sales in April and May, orders have started to improve, the firm said.

The company has also sold its first own-brand products, designed to help businesses like itself, as well as public sector organisations, implement government guidance on working safely during the Covid-19 emergency.

They include a range of steel stencils for painting social distancing notices on floors and walls, and wall-mounted hygiene stations that enable organisations to provide sanitising gel, spray and disposable tissues near high-use areas such as entry and exit points.

Hitherbest saw a record number of enquiries in 2019, a 46 per cent increase on 2018, which it attributes to its reputation for excellence and a highly successful digital marketing campaign.

Peter Grant, managing director of the firm, said: “We decided to play our part in protecting the supply chain by trading through the Covid-19 period and, thanks to the flexibility of our skilled workforce and our ability to react quickly, the company is now in a strong position to benefit from future opportunities.

"We have seen a marked increase in approaches from companies developing new products, introducing Hitherbest to new sectors, which is testament to the willingness of companies and individuals to find positives out of change. We are here to support you in your endeavours and look forward to the challenge."

The second-generation family business was established by the late Chris Evans, who had worked in the engineering sector for several years and realised that there was a gap in the local market for a clean and professional fabrication subcontractor. Fast-forward 35 years and the company is now owned by Chris’ daughter and director, Dr Nicky Evans.

Hitherbest has a diverse client base, working with companies ranging from large multinationals through to sole traders.

Amongst the equipment at its Dawley factory are two large Trumpf punch press machines, three Amada press brakes, a 2.5kW laser and a powder-coating track and box oven. These machines turn out fabrications destined for the healthcare, electrical and agricultural sectors, amongst others, including components of heating and ventilations systems, switchgear housing and machine guards.