Telford & Wrekin Council launches new initiative to help firms safely get back to business

Telford & Wrekin Council has partnered with some of the borough's biggest employers to share how workplaces can be 'coronavirus safe'.

The authority says global players, including Ricoh and Capgemini, are pioneering safe working practices and are sharing their expertise with the council’s Enterprise Telford team.

As well as case studies from Telford firms, a new online resource will feature guidance on risk assessments and measures to take.

It will also have eight specific guides focused on sectors including construction and manufacturing published by the Government this week.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “Our business support service has dealt with more than 4,500 enquiries from businesses which urgently needed help during the coronavirus crisis.

“As the country looks to a new normal, we are keen to support even more businesses to get back to work, but only if it is safe to do so. Many Telford companies which have remained open, including Avara Foods, Hoshizaki, CEDO and Torus Group, have shown this is possible.”

The council’s Enterprise Telford business support team has been working closely with employers which have remained open as essential businesses, asking them to share their experience of implementing Covid-19 safe measures.

Councillor Davies added: “Of course, if people can continue to work from home, they should do so.

"But we know our businesses well and many need to have people on site to operate effectively, as long as they can support staff appropriately and provide a safe place to work.

“We are proud of all of our businesses in Telford & Wrekin and especially those which have been able to diversify production to support the frontline effort.

"We are grateful to those businesses which have shared best practice with us.

"After all, we are all in this together and this collaboration between the council and the private sector will help thousands more businesses across the borough.”

Among the measures being introduced by businesses are one way systems, split shifts, single person canteen table use and temperature checks.

The new resource at coronavirus.enterprise-telford.co.uk will go live next week and is part of Telford & Wrekin’s proactive business support strategy, delivered by Enterprise Telford and the council’s business support team at Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin.

Councillor David Wright, the council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure said: “Throughout the crisis, we have supported businesses to access grants and understand the Government led schemes available and any local support in place including rates and rent relief or specialist skills advice.

“The teams are still actively taking phone calls, responding to email enquiries and keeping in contact with businesses across the borough to support during this challenging time.

"The next stage is to help businesses get back to work safely and we hope, thanks to businesses here in the borough sharing their experiences, that the new Covid-19 safe resource will help do that.”