Blooming lovely! Shropshire garden centres open again after weeks of closure

Like many garden centres and nurseries, Lakeside Plant Centre in Telford is looking forward to opening the doors and welcoming customers again, after spending nearly two months adapting the business to focus on home delivery – while also raising money for Severn Hospice with several rainbow-rainbow themed initiatives.

Kevin Turley, who works at the Priorslee business, said they were expecting it to be busy, with new social distancing measures set up to keep customers and staff safe.

He said: "We have rearranged the shop so we have a one-way system around the shop. We hope people will be patient with us because we will be restricting the numbers coming through like supermarkets have been, because the safety of our staff and customers is the most important thing, and everything is in place to make it as safe as possible."

Mr Turley said that despite huge demand for home delivery, which has seen some lines selling out almost immediately, the impact on the industry over the past few weeks had been significant.

He said: "It is difficult because the weather has been amazing but there is no way of knowing what sort of year we would have had if we were not locked down.

"I imagine as an industry we have done way under half what we should have done."

Mr Turley said they would be continuing free delivery for people in the TF postcode area who are vulnerable or self isolating, even though the centre is reopening.

He said: "Whatever their reason for not going out we are still here for them."

Shrewsbury garden centre Love Plants will also be reopening tomorrow.

Similar to other businesses, changes have been made to the premises, at Salop Leisure, to implement the two-metre social distancing measures.

Screens have also been installed at tills and reception areas, and sales advisors will be adopting larger workspace areas to help customers.

Other measures will see hand sanitiser available for trolleys and baskets at all entrances and exits.

The company said its caravan, motorhome and camping accessories shop will also reopen, with the workshops gradually reopening for caravan servicing and repairs.

Salop Leisure’s chairman Tony Bywater said the impact of lockdown restrictions had been "frustrating" but that they were excited about welcoming customers again.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen our extremely popular garden centre, Love Plants, for the people of Shrewsbury. The centre is fully stocked and we are looking forward to welcoming customers wishing to buy plants for their gardens.

“During the lockdown, staff have been watering and maintaining the plants and are pleased to be back in business. It’s been very frustrating for everybody during the lockdown but we understand the importance of keeping people safe."

Mr Bywater said that the added time people have been spending at home seems to have led to a greater interest in gardening.

He said: “People have taken a big interest in their gardens during lockdown and I think gardening has become very fashionable again. I am really excited about the rest of the summer as I think Love Plants is going to be busier than ever.

“We also look forward to reopening other parts of Salop Leisure’s business as Government restrictions are lifted.”

Mr Turley said he also believed that people had moved their focus on to their gardens during lockdown.

He said: "I think people are desperate to do things. We have been selling lines in a couple of hours that might normally take us six weeks to sell.

"I think so many people are just creating something different. We have sold a phenomenal amount of compost. Normally someone would come round for a couple of bags but we have had people who want a whole pallet."

National firm Dobbies has also announced the reopening of its stores in Shrewsbury and Telford.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “We have taken care to ensure we are following guidance provided by the Government, British Retail Consortium and Horticultural Trade Association to reopen responsibly.

“Our team is well prepared, social distancing measures are in place and we look forward to welcoming customers back into our stores in Shropshire and across England.

“I would like to thank our team members and customers for their understanding during these uncertain times."