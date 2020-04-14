Weekly pop-up shop to continue in Ludlow

The store opened for the first time on Thursday, selling goods from a number of the independent traders from the twice monthly markets, which have now been temporarily stopped.

Located outside the Local to Ludlow shop in Castle Square, the stall sold out of several lines and will now open from 9am to 1pm every Thursday.

The shop adhered to all government guidelines to ensure customers and staff were safe, including coned queuing, marked floor spaces and contactless payment on the end of a two-metre stick.

The stall was also arranged in coordination with West Mercia Police to ensure it was safe to go ahead.

Organiser of the stall, Tish Dockerty, was helped by family members inside the shop to make up orders for customers which were then stored outside for collection.

She said she was relieved to see people support the new initiative.

"It is very reassuring that we are doing the right thing, it would be very easy to not to do anything," she said.

"It is our producers that make our market what it is. If we leave it until the pandemic is all over, we may not have anything left.

"It’s about taking necessary but sensible actions now to remedy a future that hopefully will have small businesses still trading in.

"A lot of the customers were hugely grateful for the effort we’d made and said they would certainly continue supporting us. Therefore the shop will continue trading every Thursday from 9am to 1pm."

A list of stallholders that are doing deliveries or online sales can be found at localtoludlow.org.uk

Local to Ludlow is a community interest company that promotes food and drink from within 30 miles of Ludlow, with the aim of reducing the environmental cost of food production and to support the local food economy.