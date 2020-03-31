Businesswoman wins accountancy award

Angela Aston, of Oswestry, who runs the Accountancy and Bookkeeping Consultancy, has been presented with a trophy in the 2020 Innovation and Excellence awards.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Angela, who specialises in working in Shropshire and mid Wales with individuals and small and medium sized enterprises, offering a range of services such as payroll advice, accounting, bookkeeping, vat, self assessment and tax returns.

She has an office in Llanymynech and is expanding into a new premises in Mold this spring, employing a total of five people, and was named as ‘Boutique Accounting Firm of the Year’ title in the 2020 awards organised by Corporate LiveWire.

It was only in 2017 that Angela, who has 20 years’ experience in the accountancy sector, took the plunge and joined other budding entrepreneurs to enrol on a support programme funded by The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and delivered by specialist business start-up consultancy Good2Great.

“Working with Good2Great at their Shrewsbury Start-up Workshop gave me the confidence I needed to launch my own business. It provided me with the right tools to set out on my own and I decided to go for it and haven’t looked back.

“Receiving this award is the icing on the cake and I can’t thank Good2Great enough for encouraging me to branch out and giving me so much advice about a range of issues, including marketing, social media and forward planning,” Angela added.

Since starting her business Angela has grown from three clients to around 70 and is getting new enquiries every day. She has ambitions to employ additional part-time accountants to allow her to service more clients and expand her business.

As part of the ongoing Start Up programme Good2Great provide four hours of support following their two-day workshop. To find out more or enrol on a start up workshop visit http://bit.ly/G2GStartup