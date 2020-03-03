Principle to manage former Shrewsbury hospital converted into luxury homes

There are a total of 250 homes at what’s now known as Leighton Park, and of these the management instruction includes 126 apartments and 59 houses.

Many were originally Victorian buildings at the former Shelton hospital on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, along with some newly built properties.

Principle has won the contract from Shropshire Homes.

Brett Williams, managing director of Principle, said: “I’ve known Shropshire Homes for many years having originally been introduced by one of our freeholder clients, and I’m impressed at their painstaking refurbishment of these substantial 19th Century buildings.

“This is one of those properties that puts a smile on your face when you drive on to site.

“This fits nicely into our portfolio as we took another 100 plus unit development in Shrewsbury into management just before Christmas.

“We hope to provide some benefits of scale for our customers by utilising contactors across both developments.”

Mr Williams added: “We are delighted to have been appointed to manage the estate with the full approval of the residents’ association, and we’re looking forward to working hard to ensure the development is properly looked after for many years to come.”

Richard Shackleton, managing director of Shropshire Homes, said: “We are property developers but we love the buildings we are involved with and care about our customers’ post-sales experience.

“We are still on site developing the final stages of this conversion and it was clear that a change of agent was required given the regular feedback received from the residents which meant I was becoming increasingly involved in the property management.

“I introduced Principle to the residents’ association, explaining that we had already commissioned them to manage one of our other developments in Staffordshire, and their appointment at Leighton Park was unanimously agreed.

“There will be a lot for Principle to deal with on the takeover and initial set-up and then to get things back on track, but we’re very confident that they will deliver the services required.”