Ireland logistics specialist Morgan McLernon expands with new Telford site

The move into the 40,000 sq ft chilled facility in Halesfield 14 has created new jobs.

The firm said the site is perfectly situated for linking Ireland with the UK mainland road network.

Sean Hughes, Morgan McLernon operations director, said: “This new site opens up an exciting range of new opportunities and possibilities for Morgan McLernon.

“We are looking to expand the site capability to provide third party logistics support services for customers and hauliers wishing to link up with us. We can help with inputting pallets for delivery, loads that need to be rearranged or rebuilt, or help with pallet consolidation.

“Hauliers may also have a load that has fallen or is damaged. At our new facility we can strip the load, rebuild it, rewrap it, and reload it. This important site is also a hub for cross dock for our Ireland to UK Groupage operation and also our UK to Ireland Groupage operation.”

Based in Lurgan County Armagh and now Telford, Morgan McLernon operates a fleet of 200 trucks and 500 trailers, and employs over 550 staff.

As part of Culina Group, Morgan McLernon specialises in ambient, chilled, and frozen distribution throughout the UK and Ireland and delivers to M&S, Morrison’s, Tesco, Iceland, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Amazon and Domino’s Pizza.