Business coach launches new Shropshire group

Gareth is expanding his ActionCOACH group sessions with Friday morning workshops at Albrighton Hall Hotel near Shrewsbury. The first session is on February 7.

“We already run a very successful group coaching session on Wednesday evenings. But that is practically at capacity now. Also, many people with family commitments find it difficult to come out in the evenings so a daytime session is much more practicable for them,” said Gareth.

The group coaching sessions are aimed at small to medium sized businesses with up to 10 businesses in each group.

Gareth said that business coaching provided an external perspective for business owners, both start-ups and established companies, offering a structured programme of guidance, support and planning for the future.

“By working in a group you add to that the shared experience of other business owners in the room and peer support to help each company see their way forward,” said Gareth.

The group sessions also offered a lower cost alternative to small companies wanting to access business coaching, but not ready for one-to-one sessions, he said.

“The group sessions give an entry level point for business coaching. Our hope is that they help businesses grow to the point where they will want to switch to one-to-one coaching where they can access specific support for their individual business.”

The sessions run from 10am to 12.30pm each Friday. The cost is £195 per business a month.

Further information is available from Gareth at on 07709 357467 or by emailing garethhughes@actioncoach.com