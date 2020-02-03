Tech company partners with Telford university campus to promote apprenticeships

PebblePad currently has six digital and technology solutions apprentices at its headquarters at the University of Wolverhampton’s Telford Campus.

The educational technology company decided to work with the university in the borough to offer the apprenticeships to meet a recruitment need within the organisation.

Toni Lavender, development director at PebblePad, said: “Recruitment is quite challenging in our area, particularly in the skills we are looking for. We saw apprenticeships as a great opportunity to grow our own developers, teaching them the skills we need as a business while providing real world industry experience and supporting them through their degree.

Watch more:

Company gets switched on to Apprenticeships

"The benefits for us have been huge. Taking young talented developers, rapidly developing their skills and watching them flourish has been immensely rewarding and beneficial for both them and us.”

Sylvan Bowdler is an apprentice application developer and is in the second year of his course. He said: “I knew the current market for employment was getting quite difficult so I wanted to jump into a career quite early. I decided to get into a scheme that would allow me to grow within a company alongside other professionals in a fast-moving and exciting workplace and career. It allows me to build my professional skills in an environment alongside long-standing professionals and other new apprentices.”

Advertising

The PebblePad learning journey platform offers universities award-winning technology to help educators support, guide and develop students from induction to graduation.

After a common first year, each apprentice on the course develops a specialism as business analyst, cyber security analyst, data analyst, IT consultant, network engineer or software engineer.

The 13th annual National Apprenticeship Week runs from February 3 to 9 and the university will be celebrating its higher and degree apprenticeships by profiling some of its apprentices and employers on its social media channels.