BAE Systems set for record-breaking apprentice intake

The new recruits will join one of more than 25 apprenticeship programmes across the company’s Air, Maritime, Land and Cyber divisions, benefitting from tailored schemes that combine recognised qualifications with on-the-job training.

The majority of the new apprentices will join either the Air or Maritime sectors where they will work on some of the most exciting and nationally important programmes in the UK. This includes developing future combat air technologies for the Royal Air Force and working on the Dreadnought programme – a new generation of submarine for the Royal Navy that will replace the current Vanguard class.

It follows the recent announcement that hundreds of new jobs could be created at the site in Telford as part of a £2.8 billion contract to provide the British Army with more than 500 new armoured fighting vehicles.

The Boxer armoured vehicles are expected to be built in Hadley Park by a joint venture between two defence companies – Rheinmetall and BAE Systems, known as RBSL.

The Boxer is an 8x8 wheeled armoured transport vehicle, designed to transport troops onto the frontline.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive at BAE Systems, said: “Our apprentices are the lifeblood of our business. I’m incredibly proud of the significant contribution they make to the design and delivery of our most complex products, equipment and services, helping to ensure BAE Systems remains at the forefront of technology and innovation and safeguard our national security for decades to come.

“As technology and our workplace evolves, it’s critical that we continue to invest in training the next generation of engineers and leaders. By working alongside industry peers, government and the education sector, we can ensure we are ready to respond to complex challenges of the future.”

BAE Systems invested more than £100 million in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK in 2018 and has about 2,000 apprentices in training across its UK businesses at any given time, with around 95 per cent securing permanent roles.

The company currently employs more than 34,000 people in the UK and is one of the country’s largest employers of engineers, with around 66 per cent of its staff employed in engineering or engineering-related roles.

The apprenticeship recruitment window is open now and will run until February 28. To apply or to find out more about the opportunities on offer at BAE Systems, visit baesystems.com/en/careers/careers-in-the-uk/apprenticeships/schemes