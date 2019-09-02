Dechra enjoys revenue lift

The firm, which has a key operation at Sansaw Business Park near Shrewsbury, saw revenue grow by 18 per cent to £481.8 million from £407.1 million.

For the year to the end of June, the veterinary pharmaceutical group said its reported pre-tax profit was £27.8 million, down 3.8 per cent from £28.9 million the year before.

During the period, Dechra acquired Laboratorios Vencofarma do Brasil Ltda for £37.8 million in December.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profit rose more than fourfold to £117.4 million from £28.9 million.

Looking ahead, Dechra said that despite its supply chain issues, the group's expanding geographic reach has positioned it for continued growth in its current financial year and beyond.

"The group has delivered another strong performance throughout the financial year. We have continued to outperform in almost all markets in which we operate and strategically it has also been an excellent year," said chief executive officer Ian Page.