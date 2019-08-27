Oswestry firm invests in landmark year

GWR Fasteners, based in Oswestry, has completed a major investment programme after moving to a new headquarters and is set to record strong annual figures.

The firm, which was founded in 2009 by Jude and Gary Robinson selling 12 products a week through eBay, now has over 7,000 products many of which it manufactures at its base on the Artillery Business Park.

It also manufactures numerous bespoke parts which it supplies to the luxury car market, fasteners companies, and other large engineering organisations.

The company moved at the turn of the year to the new 10,000 sq ft headquarters which houses distribution and manufacturing, and has just completed the latest phase of a £750,000 investment in CNC machines.

The company, which has been advised by Baldwins in Oswestry, now manufactures about 25 per cent of its stock, and that figure is set to rise.

Jude said: "It has been a very big year for us with the move and we have just installed our fifth CNC machine which will allow us to increase the amount we manufacture and that is set to rise to closer to 30 per cent.

"Last year we showed growth of close to 40 per cent for 2017/18 and we expect our next annual results to be very similar with growth right across the various aspects of our business.

"Having the CNC machines allows us to flex to fit the demands of the market to produce bespoke items for clients across the world, and we now have five in operation."

GWR exported from its earliest days but now regularly despatches products to Australia, the US, Germany and France and has not been impacted by the prospect of Brexit.

Jude and Gary started the business after he lost his job in the manufacturing industry in the last economic downturn, and its growth has been guided by Oswestry-based accountants and business advisors Baldwins.

Jude added: "We have always tried to ensure that we have attracted a range of clients from different sectors and of different sizes. They span large corporations through to individual car and bike enthusiasts and that has helped cushion any downturns in the market.

"We have aimed to grow steadily and not to over-reach ourselves, but also to keep pushing ahead in terms of product development and attracting new customers."

Jon Ollier, partner at Baldwins in Oswestry, has advised them on their journey of growth since the start.

He said: "GWR Fasteners is the perfect example of people who know their market, spotted a gap and have been bold enough to strike out on their own. They have also plotted their growth and planned their expansion sensibly.

"The result is a very strong business that looks set to keep succeeding. Being involved with people like Jude and Gary and helping them along that path and seeing them prosper really is the most rewarding part of my job."