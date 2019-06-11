Guru Tristan will make sure your logo has mojo

Designer and illustrator Tristan King will explore just what goes into creating the perfect logo at the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin event on June 26.

Tristan, who has more than 30 years’ experience in graphic design and has run Telford-based Voodoo Design for the last 10 years, is one of the hub’s extended team of Growth Hub Gurus.

Claire Critchell, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said branding was a key issue for small businesses.

“This eye-opening seminar from Voodoo Design looks at the message a logo portrays, design dos and don'ts and explores ideas you can utilise to present your business in the best possible light.”

Topics covered by Tristan will include what makes a good logo, exploring different types of logo, and on-the-spot logo demos.

During his career Tristan has created hundreds of logos and acquired an extensive knowledge of print and publishing, working with everyone from national brands and magazines to smaller businesses.

The workshop, at the hub’s base on the University of Wolverhampton’s Innovation Campus in Priorslee, gets under way at 9.15am and will last for three hours. To book tickets visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/make-sure-your-logo-has-mojo-tickets-59949378204?aff=ebapi