Suspected killers of 20-year-old outside Telford gym were confronted by police after motorway crash while plotting murder, court hears

Cousins Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge and Ahmed Karshe, 31, are among four men accused of the murder of Tamba Momodu, 20, who was shot dead outside the Fitness Factory in Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

The two men, along with Deria Hassan, 33, of Ferrymead Avenue, Greenford, London, and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder., as well as a charge of arson after a burnt out Skoda Karoq was found after the shooting.

The four men are facing a retrial at at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough Magistrates Court after a trial at Stafford Crown Court was halted last year.