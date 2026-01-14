Brave schoolboy who saved mum's life by taking wheel of their car after she fainted is commended by police chief

Welsh schoolboy Zac Howells was travelling with mum Nicola Crump on Saturday, December 14 from their home in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent to Birmingham for a Christmas shopping trip when she passed out at the wheel.

Young Zac managed to take control of the car after she lost consciousness on the A40 in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, while her foot remained on the accelerator.

After attempting to wake his mum up, quick-thinking Zac took control of the steering wheel and was able to guide the car on to a grass verge to slow it down.

Once the vehicle had stopped, he switched off the engine and called 999. Zac remained calm and gave the call handler the exact location of their car to which officers were deployed.

Neither Zac nor his mum were injured during the incident.

Zac and his mum on Wednesday with the Chief Constable

On Wednesday (January 14), the plucky youngster and his mum were invited to West Mercia Police headquarters in Hindlip, Worcestershire.

They spent the morning having a tour of the HQ, meeting the call handler who took the call from Zac and an officer who attended the incident - and they were also lucky enough to meet some of the police dogs who were off duty.

Zac and his mum at the police HQ on Wednesday

Chief Constable Richard Cooper then met with Zac and his mum, and the brave boy was presented with a Chief Constable’s Commendation.

The Chief Constable's Commendation is awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional bravery, outstanding courage and actions that go beyond what is normally expected.

Chief Constable Cooper said: “I am delighted to present Zac with this award today following what must have been an extremely frightening experience for such a young boy.

“For a 12-year-old to react in such a calm and mature manner is magnificent and I would like to express my gratitude for his actions that day.

“His display of bravery certainly extinguished any danger to them both but also that of other members of the public who were on the road that day.”