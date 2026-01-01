'It was catastrophic' - Looking back at how devastating floods almost put an end to the Severn Valley Railway in 2007

The shocking floods of June 19 of 2007 threatened to put an end to the heritage railway, with the line damaged in 45 places - with nine landslips.

The thunderstorm, which swept along the route at about 8pm, only lasted about 30 minutes, but within that time a month's worth of rain landed on the route.

The damage to the Severn Valley Railway's (SVR) infrastructure was catastrophic – cuttings were filled with debris and embankments collapsed, leaving sections of track suspended in mid-air.

Only a small section of the line between Bewdley and Kidderminster could remain open for passenger services.

The devastation was compounded the following month by another storm which caused further damage towards the southern end of the line.

The issue had largely been caused by Victorian drainage systems becoming overwhelmed.

Water draining from the surrounding land towards the River Severn normally flows under the railway through culverts.