Watch: Bridgnorth Lions dressed as Santa and his elves meet a group of alpacas as they get into the festive spirit to launch their first Christmas event

A group of Lions dressed as Santa and his elves gathered with some alpacas on a Shropshire farm this week - to launch a fundraising Christmas experience.
Bridgnorth Lions Club is staging its first Christmas Grotto and Festive Fayre at St Leonards Bridgnorth on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday December 21, between 9.00 and 4.00 each day.
The event is being sponsored by Dudley Building Society, which has a branch in the town.
On Wednesday, to launch their Christmas Grotto, the Lions met at an Alpaca farm at Grange farm, Hilton, all donning festive costumes to get into festive spirit.