Shropshire Fostering urges families to open homes to babies in campaign aiming to 'dispel misconceptions'

Shropshire Fostering has launched a new campaign to highlight that babies are among those who require foster care in the county, as well as older children and teenagers.

The agency says many people assume fostering only involves school-age children, but babies in Shropshire regularly need safe, nurturing foster families.

Some placements last just a few weeks, while others may continue for up to two years as families work towards reunification or as children move towards permanence in an alternative care arrangement.

The campaign aims to "dispel misconceptions" around fostering and ensure Shropshire's youngest residents can stay within their local community and receive the love and care they need during a crucial stage of development.

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Shropshire Council’s portfolio holder for social care, said: "Many people are surprised to learn that babies as well as older children need foster carers here in Shropshire. Every child deserves a safe, loving start in life, and the care provided by foster families makes a profound difference during those early, formative months.

"Whether a placement is short-term while we support a child's family, or longer-term as we help them move towards adoption, baby foster carers offer the stability and comfort that every baby should have. I would encourage anyone who feels they could provide that nurturing environment to come forward and explore fostering with us."

Shropshire Fostering, a not-for-profit service backed by Shropshire Council, focuses on keeping local children within the county.

The agency emphasises that baby foster carers can come from all walks of life - what matters most is having the space, compassion, and commitment to provide a loving, secure home.