Crossbar - Education in Sport, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, will be running clubs throughout both weeks of the Christmas holidays.

Designed to keep children aged between four and 11 happy, healthy and active, clubs will be offered at four county primary schools either before or just after Christmas.

The festive clubs start on Monday, December 22, and will continue the following day at both Bowbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury and Telford’s Lawley Primary School, with the activities including a Christmas party.

Shropshire children can look forward to festive fun at Crossbar's Christmas holiday clubs.

The clubs will also run the following week on Monday, December 29, Tuesday, December 30 and Friday, January 2, with Bowbrook and Lawley joined by two more Telford schools, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary Academy, in welcoming and entertaining children.

Jack Morris, Foundation lead for Crossbar, said: “It’s been another fantastic and successful year for our holiday clubs, with the Christmas-themed clubs always a big favourite with the children and our coaches. It’s such a special time of the year.

“The week one theme is Christmas Week, so we have a host of fun Christmas games and Christmas arts and crafts lined up, as well as a Christmas party on the Tuesday afternoon.

“Challenge Week will be the theme for the week two clubs when children will have the chance to take part in a range of sporting challenges, with arts and crafts and a whole lot more also planned.

“As always, places are limited, so early booking is recommended.”

Crossbar’s holiday clubs and soccer schools take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £20 each day to attend.

For more information or to book a place call 01952 677965 or e-mail admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk.