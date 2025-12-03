I visted a welcoming village near Shrewsbury that proves small places can have the biggest community spirit

The village of Hanwood is the kind of place you pass through without ever really seeing.

A ribbon development, the village stretches narrowly along the A488 for around a mile, sitting quietly on the busy road between the bustle of Shrewsbury and the open countryside of south Shropshire.

Those travelling from the county town out towards the stunning landscapes of the Welsh border might recall their journey through nearby Pontesbury or Minsterley, but could be forgiven for overlooking Hanwood.

That's not to say the village is entirely without services, there's a primary school, a well-stocked shop and post office, a village hall and a pub that has fairly recently been taken over by the local community.

But, there isn't a high street to speak of and the train station closed in 1960, the bus service doesn't run after 6pm and you won't find a local takeaway - but what it's missing in services, Hanwood makes up for in charm and community spirit.

The Cock Inn, Hanwood. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

The parish has a population of around 1,090 - I only met around seven of them on my brief visit, but all of them were warm, welcoming, and passionate about their hometown (homevillage?).

"There's a lot more going on now the pub has been taken over by a community group," said Janine Coles, who has lived in the village with her husband Richard for around 24 years.

Janine and Richard Coles. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

"The shop's great, the school is brilliant. It's a lovely little village."

"It might not have much but it's got everything you need," said Richard, who promised me otters could occasionally be spotted in the Rea Brook, which passes through the village.

Shopkeeper, Mangai Thipa, has worked behind the counter at the village shop for almost two decades, after moving to the village from London with her husband in 2006.

Fred Palmer, with Pickle the dog. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

"It was a big change, it was totally different. It's very calm here, nice and peaceful," she said.

"Everyone is so lovely, there's a nice community. We felt that especially during Covid, when we stayed open.

"We became very busy at that time and we delivered things - everyone was very grateful, we had lots of thank you cards and everything."

Hanwood's village shop. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Hanwood might lack some of the amenities that larger villages boast, but the people who call it home wouldn’t trade its pace or its character for anything grander.

For those who rush through on the A488, it remains a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it settlement. But for the villagers—and for anyone who takes the time to pause—Hanwood proves itself to be far more than a place on the way to somewhere else.

Quiet, proud, and closely knit, it’s a reminder that community is often found to be strongest in the smallest and most easily overlooked corners of Shropshire.