Council and MP press for a ‘Defence Growth Zone’ to bring ‘thousands of new jobs to Telford’

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, Councillor Lee Carter, and Telford MP Shaun Davis, have met with Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence along with other senior representatives from central government to reinforce Telford’s position as a national hub for defence.

The pair want to see the borough designated a "Defence Growth Zone", a move they say would reinforce Telford’s position as a national leader in defence innovation and advanced manufacturing.

The meeting highlighted an ambition for Telford to be central to national plans for future investment in Defence. This forms part of a wider strategy to deliver cutting-edge defence facilities, ensuring the area remains at the heart of the UK’s defence capability.

It also follows the announcement by Rheinmetall that they are to create a new facility in Telford by 2027 creating up to 400 new jobs.

Shaun Davies said: “I am incredibly proud to see our town taking such a prominent role in the future of Britain’s defence industry.