'You've just made my day' - watch a West Midland delivery driver's joyful reaction to winning a £1.3 million house

Takeaway delivery driver Khaja Syed has had a tough year. Crippled by debt, and struggling for money for over a year, he had been praying for a miracle.

And that miracle finally arrived, in the shape of a film crew, from an online prize draw company that knocked on the door of his rented house to give him some life-changing news.

The father-of-two, from Birmingham, had entered a prize draw with the firm BOTB, hoping to win one of its weekly dream car giveaways - but BOTB's presenters gave Khaja and his wife the shock of their lives when they revealed he had won a dream house worth £1.3 million.

Khaja has been struggling with money problems for at least a year, he told Christian

He hugged presenter Christian Williams, who delivered the news and let off a glitter cannon, and told him: "You've just made my day, man. You've just made my day."

The brand new four-bedroomed house Khaja won is located in Saffron Walden, on an exclusive development oozing rural charm, but well connected to the main commuting routes.

Khaja and his family headed down the same afternoon to take a look around the house, and to make an important decision. Because all BOTB's winners are given the choice of keeping the prize, or pocketing a tax-free cash alternative, which, in this case, was £1 million.

The £1.3 million dream home is the biggest prize ever given away by BOTB

He told Christian: "I think, honestly, after speaking to you guys, it's quite far from our place, and I think we should go for the cash.

"It'll be a life-changing moment for me, I can do it for my kids, give them what they want, I can do it for them."

Fighting back tears, Khaja added: "This was, honestly, a life-changing moment for me."

Khaja and his family are living in a rented house - but they're not going to move in to their new four-bedroomed dream home, because they plan to take the cash alternative instead

Khaja explained he plans to use the tax-free cash windfall to start his own business, and he's prepared to work hard to build a much, much better life for his young family.

