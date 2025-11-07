Thousands could be exempt from council tax under new charity campaign — could this be you?

So far, the charity has persuaded 16 local authorities in England to exempt terminally ill residents from council tax, and hopes that many more will follow suit in the coming months.

Marie Curie, which supports people living with terminal illness, warned that the cost of dying has never been higher — with an estimated 111,000 people in the UK dying in poverty each year. Losing income due to illness, combined with soaring energy bills and care expenses, often leaves families in severe financial distress at a time that should be focused on comfort and care.

Jamie Thunder, senior policy manager at Marie Curie, said: “Council tax relief can make a huge difference for families already struggling to cope.

“Manchester and Barnsley have shown that compassionate local governance is possible – we now need every council to act. No one should spend their final months worrying about bills.”

Marie Curie is calling for more councils in England to exempt terminally ill people from council tax (Alamy/PA)

Which councils are offering council tax relief?

Manchester City Council was among the first to introduce full council tax relief for terminally ill residents earlier this year, with Barnsley Council launching its own scheme shortly after.

Similar commitments have now been made in Bristol, Salford and Preston, where plans are expected to go live soon. Another 11 councils have passed motions supporting the move and are working on how to implement it.

Here is the full list of councils that have either introduced council tax relief for terminally ill residents or expressed support for similar schemes in the future:

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Bristol City Council

Burnley Borough Council

Liverpool City Council

Manchester City Council

Milton Keynes City

Newark and Sherwood District Council

Newcastle City Council

Pendle Borough Council

Preston City Council

Salford City Council

Sheffield City Council

South Gloucestershire Council

Wakefield Council

Wirral Council

Barnsley councillor Robert Frost said that the decision to offer 100% council tax reductions for terminally ill residents was “the right thing to do,” and would help remove pressure from families “during these extremely difficult times.”

Marie Curie is urging other councils to follow suit, calling the movement “a simple, humane way” to support those most in need.

Residents who want to check if they qualify for council tax relief, including exemptions for terminally ill people or other local support schemes, should start with their local council’s website.

Most councils have a “Council Tax Support” or “Benefits and reductions” section where you can search terms like “council tax discount”, “discretionary support”, or “hardship relief”.