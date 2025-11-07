Thousands could be exempt from council tax under new charity campaign — could this be you?
Thousands of people may soon be spared from paying council tax thanks to a growing campaign led by the charity Marie Curie, with more than a dozen councils already pledging to scrap the charge.
So far, the charity has persuaded 16 local authorities in England to exempt terminally ill residents from council tax, and hopes that many more will follow suit in the coming months.
Marie Curie, which supports people living with terminal illness, warned that the cost of dying has never been higher — with an estimated 111,000 people in the UK dying in poverty each year. Losing income due to illness, combined with soaring energy bills and care expenses, often leaves families in severe financial distress at a time that should be focused on comfort and care.
Jamie Thunder, senior policy manager at Marie Curie, said: “Council tax relief can make a huge difference for families already struggling to cope.
“Manchester and Barnsley have shown that compassionate local governance is possible – we now need every council to act. No one should spend their final months worrying about bills.”
Which councils are offering council tax relief?
Manchester City Council was among the first to introduce full council tax relief for terminally ill residents earlier this year, with Barnsley Council launching its own scheme shortly after.
Similar commitments have now been made in Bristol, Salford and Preston, where plans are expected to go live soon. Another 11 councils have passed motions supporting the move and are working on how to implement it.
Here is the full list of councils that have either introduced council tax relief for terminally ill residents or expressed support for similar schemes in the future:
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council
Bristol City Council
Burnley Borough Council
Liverpool City Council
Manchester City Council
Milton Keynes City
Newark and Sherwood District Council
Newcastle City Council
Pendle Borough Council
Preston City Council
Salford City Council
Sheffield City Council
South Gloucestershire Council
Wakefield Council
Wirral Council
Barnsley councillor Robert Frost said that the decision to offer 100% council tax reductions for terminally ill residents was “the right thing to do,” and would help remove pressure from families “during these extremely difficult times.”
Marie Curie is urging other councils to follow suit, calling the movement “a simple, humane way” to support those most in need.
Residents who want to check if they qualify for council tax relief, including exemptions for terminally ill people or other local support schemes, should start with their local council’s website.
Most councils have a “Council Tax Support” or “Benefits and reductions” section where you can search terms like “council tax discount”, “discretionary support”, or “hardship relief”.