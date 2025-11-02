Mid Wales headteacher swaps schools

Interim headteacher at Brecon High School, Rob Edwards, has now been appointed permanent head, the governors have announced.

Mr Edwards, headteacher at Newtown School, took on the role as acting headteacher at Brecon High School last year and shared his time between both schools.

Mr Rob Edwards

Brecon school's Governing Body has now made the position permanent.

In a letter to parents, Rhiannon Evans, chair of the governors said: "Due to the resignation of Mr Richard Jenkins in the summer, the governing body have recently advertised for a new headteacher for Brecon High School.

Brecon High School - from Google Streetview

"Following a robust interview process, I am very happy to announce that we have offered this role to Mr Rob Edwards, our current interim headteacher, and he has accepted.

"We are extremely happy to have Rob on board as our substantive headteacher and wish him continued success going forward."

However, his appointment means Newtown High School will have to find a new headteacher.

Rob Harper, chair of governors at the school told parents in a letter last week they are beginning the process to.

He said: "I am writing to inform you that our substantive Headteacher has been appointed as the new Headteacher of Brecon High School.

"Following this appointment, he has offered his resignation from Newtown High School, which the Governing Body has accepted.

"We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank him for his years of dedicated and valuable service to our school community. We wish him every success and happiness in his new role.

"As we begin the process of appointing a new Headteacher for Newtown High School, please be assured that we are committed to finding a candidate who embodies the values, expectations, and high standards that define our school.

"We will keep you informed throughout this process and ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible. In the interim, our two acting headteachers will remain in position as we continue our journey of excellence of education for all learners."