In pictures: Fuel tanker in a Shropshire village that rolled down an embankment while full of 36,000 litres of kerosene
A fire crew has released images of a fuel tanker crash in a Shropshire village that occurred on Friday that saw police, fire service, ambulance crews and the Environment Agency scramble to the scene.
The tanker rolled down an embankment in Llanyblodwel around 9am on Friday.
The driver, while taken to hospital, suffered only minor injuries, emergency services said.
But the tanker crash left fire crews and the Environment Agency having to ensure none of the thousands of gallons of kerosene fuel affecting the environment.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said on Friday, "no impact" to the environment had been caused by the incident.
Now Ellesmere Fire Station has released images of the incident.
A spokesperson for the fire crew at Ellesmere said: "The incident involved a large tanker, containing 36,000 litres of kerosene, which had left the highway and rolled over.
"Fortunately, the driver was able to self-extricate, and was treated for injuries by First Responder Emergency Care crews until the arrival of an ambulance.
"Fire crews worked alongside attending police and representatives from the Environment Agency to manage the incident, including dealing with a minor leak.
"To protect attending agencies and the public from risk, our crew remained in attendance until the affected tanker had been drained, and recovery of the vehicle involved was underway."