Sarah Wilkinson, aged 62, is listed to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court today (Monday, October 20, 2025) after etectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU charged her with five offences.

Wilkinson, from Bishop's Castle, was charged earlier this month on Sunday, October 5, West Mercia Police confirmed, all relating to her alleged support of Hamas - the proscribed terror group responsible for the October 7 massacre in Israel in 2023.

Charges include one of encouragement (of a proscribed group) under section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2000, one of dissemination (of a banned group's material) under section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2000, two charges of supporting (a proscribed terror group) under section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and one charge of failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA notice (Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000).

Wilkinson was arrested in August last year and bailed while the investigation continued.