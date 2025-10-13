'We believe in second chances,' Marston’s expands prison inmate training programme with launch of prison pub kitchen at HMP Stoke Heath

The initiative, which helps offenders train for careers in pub kitchens as part of their rehabilitation, builds on the success of the Lock Inn scheme at HMP Liverpool and is part of Marston’s Excel programme, which supports prison leavers into meaningful jobs, helping to cut reoffending.

The launch of Marston’s latest prison-based hospitality academy, the Crown & Key, at HMP Stoke Heath in Shropshire

Developed with Novus Education and New Futures Network, the Crown & Key at HMP Stoke Heath near Market Drayton in Shropshire has been developed to provide real-world culinary training in a fully refurbished restaurant and pub setting, giving inmates chance to hone their skills by cooking for prison staff and contractors.

Up to 40 men each year will train towards line chef roles, gaining hands-on experience, recognised qualifications and a pathway to employment with Marston’s upon release.

Wolverhampton-headquartered Marston’s aims to increase the number of graduates employed across its pubs by 25 per cent this year.

Todd Lockley, senior inclusion and communities manager at Marston’s, said: “At Marston’s, we believe in second chances. These academies provide practical skills, qualifications and real job opportunities, helping people rebuild their lives while strengthening our communities and our industry.

"Offering employment to a prison leaver reduces the chances of re-offending by up to 87 per cent and we are proud to play apart in their rehabilitation.

"That’s why we’d like to increase the number of ex-offenders we employ by a quarter this year.”

The Crown & Key prison pub kitchen at HMP Stoke Heath in Shropshire

The programme received Royal recognition when HRH The Princess Royal visited HMP Stoke Heath in July to tour the facility during its construction; and the launch of the Crown & Key was attended by Tim Manton, Mayor of Market Drayton.

Marston’s wider Excel programme has already supported nearly 80 people into employment since 2022, achieving retention rates far above the industry average and opening opportunities for under represented groups.

Cameron Fisher, an Excel graduate now employed by Marston’s, added: “This is the best thing I could have done. Learning these new skills, gaining employment and a home, has probably been one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.

"It really gave me self-worth and confidence, knowing there are companies and people out there willing to give you a second chance. I couldn't have done this without Marston’s support.”