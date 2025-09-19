The incident happened on the A456 Worcester Road, Tenbury Wells yesterday (Thursday, September 18, 2025) at around 4.55pm.

A spokesperson for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said on social media yesterday evening: “Incident - road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles A466 Newnham Bridge. Assisting to make the scene safe. West Mercia Police directing traffic.

“Avoid area. Road remains blocked.”

The AA’s traffic website is showing no delays in the area this morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving four vehicles on Worcester Road in Newnham Bridge, Tenbury Wells in Worcester at 4.41pm, yesterday, and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man, the driver of one vehicle, who was treated for potentially serious injuries before he was conveyed by land ambulance under emergency driving conditions to Hereford County Hospital.

"A woman, a passenger from another vehicle, was also treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed by land ambulance to Hereford County Hospital. There were no other patients.”