Planned South Shropshire farm auction sees 'fantastic response'

People from across Shropshire and the Welsh Marches were at the new collective farm machinery sale in Bishop's Castle organiser by Halls Auctioneers.

The company has attracted an array of farm machinery, trailers and tractors for the sale next Saturday, September 13 at Love Lane Sale Field, which hosts Halls’ annual breeding sheep sales.

Conducted live and on the MartEye online auction platform,

The sale starts at 10am with workshop tools, building materials and livestock equipment, followed by the machinery, implements, trailers, vehicles and tractors.

This Massey Ferguson 6150 is included in the auction

“We are very grateful for the support from neighbouring farmers and stalwarts of Bishop's Castle Livestock Market,” said Halls auctioneer Henry Hyde, who has organised the auction.

This Same Silver 110 tractor is up for auction.

“We very much look forward to seeing everybody at the sale on Saturday, September 13. Faces old and new alike are welcome.”

A John Deere 6930 tractor which is included in the auction.

Late entries are welcome but lots must be delivered to the site on either Thursday, September 11 or Friday between 8am and 5pm.

The tractors, diggers and vehicles section includes a 2012 John Deere 6930 with 9,306 hours, a 2022 Deutz Fahr 5125 with FZ 20 Front Loader with 1,050 hours, a 2002 Same Dorado 65 with Quickie 910 loader, a 1997 Massey Ferguson 6150 with 4,800 hours, a 1967 Nuffield 465 which was restored six years ago, a 1971 Leyland 154 in original condition, a 2016 Ford Ranger 2.2Ltr with 70,000miles and a 1.5 tonne PEL Job Mini Digger with new tracks.