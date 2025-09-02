Bridgnorth butchers celebrate seven years in town and as many awards
The number seven is proving a lucky number for a Shropshire butchers shop, which is celebrating being open by that number of years as well as winning the same amount of awards.
Charlie Spencer, wile Julia and the team at Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen took over the Bridgnorth shop in 2018, taking it over from the eponymous Mr Keith Alderson, who opened it in 1981.
Based in Sydney Cottage Drive, the team have won a series of national competitions for everything from their prize, locally-sourced steaks to its meat pies over the last seven years.