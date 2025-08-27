Retail jobs boost for Shropshire as Aldi launches recruitment drive for 350 new apprentices

The discount retailer, the UK's fourth largest supermarket, has urged students to apply for hundreds of available roles across the UK, with the firm currently hoping to recruit more than 350 apprentices.

Jobs for early career starters are available in locations across the county, the company says, with roles currently advertised in Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

The retailer plans to open an average of one new store a week between now and the end of the year, with new stores in Fulham Broadway in London and Eastbourne in East Sussex among the next to open in the coming weeks.

Aldi in Battlefield, Shrewsbury

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: "Not every young person will want to follow the same path after school and there are plenty of ways to build a successful career.

"Our apprentices get real experience, real pay, and the chance to build a real future from day one, and we’ve got a whole host of opportunities available for those who are ambitious, driven and ready to learn.

"We'd encourage anyone deciding on their next step this week to consider a career with us and get in touch if you’re ready for the challenge."

Earlier this week, the firm's Chief Executive Giles Hurley announced it was set to donate £350,000 of its apprenticeship levy to the Teenage Cancer Trust, which the company said would help colleagues at the charity "continue to learn, grow, and thrive" in their current roles.

The supermarket has been in partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017, when they initially pledged to raise £5 million in 5 years.

To date, the partnership has raised around £12 million for charity.

"At Aldi UK we’re giving access to £350,000 from our Apprenticeship Levy to Teenage Cancer Trust, helping colleagues at the charity continue to learn, grow, and thrive in their current roles," he said.

"This builds on our £2 million commitment to support organisations across the UK in funding apprenticeships at every level - from healthcare and early years to care services and skilled trades.

"Since launching in 2021, our scheme has helped hundreds of people develop their careers, and by 2027 we’ll have invested £5.5 million in funding.

"Thank you to Teenage Cancer Trust for the incredible difference you make for young people facing cancer."