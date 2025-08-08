Telford cannabis dealer who peddled drugs with 11-year-old child in car is spared jail

Anthony Burton of no fixed address, was arrested in Sutherland Way,Trench in March last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday.

The court was told that officers had intelligence that drug dealing was taking place in the property.

Mr Dylan Wagg, prosecuting said when officers arrived, Burton, who is now 39, was sat in his Skoda Octavia outside the property just before 6pm on March 24, with his 11-year-old daughter in the front seat.

He told the court that officers watched as Burton got out of his car and approached another man in the doorway of the property.