Shaun McCarthy was placed on a suspended sentence order with community requirements by Newport Magistrates Court on April 10 2024.

But the 43 year-old of Woodland Avenue, Talgarth failed to attend two Building Better Relationships appointments on May 6 2025 and May 29 2025.

He appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he admitted the breaches.

Probation officer Mrs Donna Davies told the court that the BBR course had now been completed by McCarthy.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said: “The course has now been completed successfully by my client and the unpaid work element has also been completed.

“He was someone trying his best to comply with the orders of the court. It was hard for him to get to Llandrindod Wells for courses when he was disqualified from driving. On the two occasions he failed to attend, on one occasion he was ill and on the other, he had no transport.

“He attended all further appointments that were made for him. There are no further appointments now.”

Mr Walters said McCarthy is a self-employed plasterer but it is difficult for him to work at the moment because of the driving restriction.

Magistrates fined him £66 and ordered him to pay £60 costs.